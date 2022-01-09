Ruth Ware

CLIVE — Ruth Ware celebrated her 90th birthday on Jan. 1. There will be a card shower.

Ruth was born Jan. 1, 1932, on a farm in Grundy County, the daughter of Frederick and Lena Abels. She married Charles Ware on July 1, 1952. She was a farm wife and mother.

Their children are Laura (Dave) Miller, Nancy (Joe) Wauters, Lowell (Nancy) Ware and Eric (Amanda) Ware. Their are six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to her at 12605 Woodlands Parkway Apt. 147, Clive, IA 50325.

