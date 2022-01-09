 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ruth Ware

  • 0
010922-cel-bday-ware.jpeg

Ruth Ware

Ruth Ware

CLIVE — Ruth Ware celebrated her 90th birthday on Jan. 1. There will be a card shower.

Ruth was born Jan. 1, 1932, on a farm in Grundy County, the daughter of Frederick and Lena Abels. She married Charles Ware on July 1, 1952. She was a farm wife and mother.

Their children are Laura (Dave) Miller, Nancy (Joe) Wauters, Lowell (Nancy) Ware and Eric (Amanda) Ware. Their are six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to her at 12605 Woodlands Parkway Apt. 147, Clive, IA 50325.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Haywood/50

Haywood/50

Bill and Wahneta (Brennan) Haywood have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Dec. 27, 1972, in Emmetsburg.

Baridon-Primmer

Baridon-Primmer

Laura Baridon and Andrew Primmer, both of Waterloo, were married Jan. 2, 2021.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News