 Photo courtesy of the family

WELLSBURG — Ruth Paterni will celebrate her 90th birthday with a card shower.

She was born Dec. 3, 1929, to John J. Frey and Mary Hahn Frey. She married Jake Paterni on Sept. 7, 1955.

Ruth has been a homemaker.

Her family includes children Royce (Marlene) Paterni and Rosie (Dale) Van Hauen, along with five grandchildren, a great-grandson and two stepgrandsons.

Cards may be sent to her at P.O. Box 201, Wellsburg 50680.

