Ruth Paterni
WELLSBURG — Ruth Paterni will celebrate her 90th birthday with a card shower.
She was born Dec. 3, 1929, to John J. Frey and Mary Hahn Frey. She married Jake Paterni on Sept. 7, 1955.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Ruth has been a homemaker.
Her family includes children Royce (Marlene) Paterni and Rosie (Dale) Van Hauen, along with five grandchildren, a great-grandson and two stepgrandsons.
Cards may be sent to her at P.O. Box 201, Wellsburg 50680.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.