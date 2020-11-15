Ruth Mulder

DIKE—Ruth Mulder is celebrating her 90th birthday with a card shower.

Ruth was born on November 17, 1930 near Kesley, IA to Gerritt and Harmke Russman Eilderts.

She later married John Mulder on February 23, 1954, he passed away on July 20, 2001.

Ruth worked at the Barn Café in Dike for many years before it closed in 2002. Her family includes; Byron (Lori) Mulder, Bonnie (Dick) Loy, five grandchildren; Rich and Crystal Loy, Becky and Mason Geraghty, John and Ellen Mulder, Jake and Maddie (McCormick) Mulder, Josie Mulder, seven great-grandchildren; Bryer, Beckham and Blakely Loy, Audrey and William Geraghty, Everett and Rori Mulder.

Cards can be sent to: 124 E. State St., Dike, 50624.

