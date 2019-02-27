CEDAR FALLS -- Ruth Ann Gooden will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at Windhaven Library, 5500 S. Main St., Cedar Falls.
A card shower is also planned.
She was born March 7, 1929, in Reinbeck to Ray and Lucile Weiss. She married William Bern and Sam Gooden; they are both deceased.
Her family includes Dave and Kaylene Bern of Kansas City, Mo., Mike Bern of Dike, Dan and Tammy Bern of Cedar Falls, Kathy Bern (Judith Mentzer) of Seattle, and Ken Bern, deceased. She also has seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.
Cards may be sent to Windhaven No. 46, 5500 S. Main St., Cedar Falls 50613.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.