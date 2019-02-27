Try 3 months for $3

CEDAR FALLS -- Ruth Ann Gooden will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at Windhaven Library, 5500 S. Main St., Cedar Falls.

A card shower is also planned.

She was born March 7, 1929, in Reinbeck to Ray and Lucile Weiss. She married William Bern and Sam Gooden; they are both deceased.

Her family includes Dave and Kaylene Bern of Kansas City, Mo., Mike Bern of Dike, Dan and Tammy Bern of Cedar Falls, Kathy Bern (Judith Mentzer) of Seattle, and Ken Bern, deceased. She also has seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.

Cards may be sent to Windhaven No. 46, 5500 S. Main St., Cedar Falls 50613.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments