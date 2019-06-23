{{featured_button_text}}
Greiner/60

Mr. and Mrs. Greiner

Russell and Anita Greiner

REINBECK — Russell and Anita Greiner of rural Reinbeck will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary and Anita’s 80th birthday later this month on their farm with family and friends.

They were married May 27, 1959, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Grundy Center.

Russell is engaged in farming.

Their family includes four daughters, 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

