Russell William Rock

JESUP — Russ Rock will be celebrating his 80th birthday with a card shower.

Russ was born to Elmer and Dorothy (Bird) Rock on June 21, 1941 in Grand Mound.

He later married Marjorie Smith on June 17, 1972.

He grew up doing farm chores, served as an electronics technician aboard the U.S.S. McCard, was a math and science teacher, and was manager of Farmers Mutual Telephone Company in Jesup until his retirement.

He has one daughter, Ann Marie Rock.

Cards can be sent to: 534 7th St., Jesup, 50648.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0