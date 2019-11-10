{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Lt. Col. Robert Scopeck spoke at a recent launch event for the 2nd Lt Milo Rundall P 38 display in Monaghan County Museum Northern Ireland.

Scopeck is the senior U.S. Air Force representative in Ireland.

An archeological  dig team – including Queen’s University Belfast surveyors and pupils from Foyle College in Derry and Ballybay Community College in County Monaghan – earlier this year retrieved the remaining parts of a P38 Lightningtwin-engined fighter piloted by Waterloo’s 2nd Lt. Milo Rundall, which crashed in 1942.

(pictured in full uniform with me next to a pop up banner) and the RAF Air Officer Commanding for Northern Ireland Air Marshall Sean Reynolds.

All the pupils attended from both Foyle College Derry in Northern Ireland and Ballybay Community College in Co Monaghan. There is a photo of two pupils speaking at the lectern. These are Amy Spain and my daughter Grace McNee (in red top) reading out a few words of thanks from 2nd Lt Rundall's daughter Merryl.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments