WATERLOO -- RSM US, a provider of audit, tax and consulting services, recently presented a check for $1,100 to George Washington Carver Academy through RSM’s Dollars for Doers program after 14 employees volunteered to clean the campus for the firm’s annual volunteer week.
Trees were trimmed and garden beds were weeded and cleared of debris and rocks,which included two pickup loads of brush taken to the city dump and a load of rocks taken to a rocky wetland nearby, fondly named “Lake Carver” by school faculty and students.
You have free articles remaining.
The campus was clean and inviting for students, staff, registration and the beginning of the school year.
RSM’s Dollars for Doers grants support volunteer work done for charities aligned with the RSM US Foundation’s mission. The program provides grants to match the direct service time of employees at qualifying organizations, for charity activities at RSM conferences and the firm’s volunteer week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.