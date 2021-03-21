Roys/60

WEST UNION-Tom and Deon Roys are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Tom Roys married Deon Jennings on March 18, 1961, in Volga.

Mr. Roys is retired from the construction business. Mrs. Roys is a retired office manager and CNA.

Their family includes: Teresa Roys of Los Angeles, Kay Palmer of Seattle, Vicki (Ben) Martinez of Dallas, four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild on the way.

Due to the pandemic, their children are unable to celebrate with them in person at this time but are amazed and grateful that they are still going strong.

Happy anniversary, Tom and Deon!

Cards can be sent to: 112 Jones St., West Union, 52175.

