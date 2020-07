Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Royalty crowned

4-H/FFA Fair WATERLOO—Royalty was crowned! 4-H/FFA Fair starts on Monday, July 20th—Saturday, July 25th. It is closed to the public due to the pandemic, but the contest of the Fair King and Queen was continued. National Dairy Cattle Congress will be held September 17th—20th.