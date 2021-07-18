Rowenhorst/50

 Skip to main content
ANNIVERSARY

WATERLOO-Elroy and Colleen (Fauser) Rowenhorst celebrated their 50th golden wedding anniversary with an open house at Waterloo Christian School and with a family brunch.

They were married on July 16, 1971, at First United Methodist Church in Waterloo.

Elroy retired from John Deere Supply Management in 2009. Colleen retired as a Surgical LPN from MercyOne in 2010.

Their family includes daughter, Sarah (Mike) Clausman of Austin, Minn., with grandchildren: Emma, Andrew, Jackson, Ella; and their son, Paul from St. Louis Park, Minn.

Anniversary wishes may be sent to: 1877 Red Tail Drive, Waterloo, 50701.

