Rowena J. Smith

WATERLOO-Rowena J. Smith is celebrating her 90th birthday with a card shower.

Rowena was born on March 19, 1931, in Jerome to Edmond and Ruby Davis Allan.

She later married John (Jack) I. Smith in May 1970.

She retired from John Deere Credit Union.

Her family includes: Sue (Don) Dufel of Hudson, Deborah (Ron) Rubenbauer of Marshalltown, Kelly (Marcie) Smith of Panama City Beach, Fla., 10 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

Happy 90th Birthday Mom!! You have worked many years between a paint store, the Elks Club, and to John Deere Credit Union. Best wishes and Congrats on your #90. Remember, you’ve longevity in your genes. Many more years ahead!!! Love you!

Cards can be sent to: 3720 Village Place, Apt. 6112, Waterloo, 50702

