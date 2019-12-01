Rotary Club of Cedar Falls donates to Cedar Falls Municipal Band
CEDAR FALLS — The Rotary Club of Cedar Falls was pleased to present Dennis Downs with a check for $500 recently for the Cedar Falls Municipal Band.
The Rotary Club of Cedar Falls sells popcorn at the weekly summer band concerts and invests a portion of these profits back into the Cedar Falls Municipal Band.
The club meets every Tuesday at noon at Western Home, Windcove. The mission is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.
For more information, go to cedarfallsrotary.org/cedarfalls.
