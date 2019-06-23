{{featured_button_text}}

Ross/50

Ross/50

Mr. and Mrs. Ross then
Ross/50

Mr. and Mrs. Ross now

FAIRBANK — Lonnie and Laura Ross will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip at a later date.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Lonnie Ross and and Laura Aneweer were married June 21, 1969, at Linden Methodist Church, Waterloo.

Mr. Ross retired from John Deere, and Mrs. Ross retired from Qwest Communications.

Their family includes daughters Angie, Stephanie and Natalie, and seven grandchildren.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments