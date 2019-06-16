WATERLOO — Lonnie and Laura Ross will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip at a later date.
Lonnie Ross and and Laura Aneweer were married June 21, 1969, at Linden Methodist Church, Waterloo.
Mr. Ross retired from John Deere, and Mrs. Ross retired from Qwest Communications.
Their family includes daughters Angie, Stephanie and Natalie, and seven grandchildren.
