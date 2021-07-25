Rosie Davis

Roxie DavisWATERLOO-Roxie Davis is celebrating her 90th birthday with a card shower.

Roxie was born on July 16, 1931, in rural Ackley to Adele and Romaine Catlett.

She later married Stan “Fuzzy” Davis on July 6, 1952. He passed away in 2007.

She has been employed at: Orpheum Theater, Prudential Insurance, Banker’s Life & Casualty, and retired from Americana (now Manor Care) in 1997.

Her family includes: Michael “Mac” (deceased), Jan Carbiener, Marc (Karen) Davis, and LeAnn Davis, all of Waterloo, Tim (Juliann) Davis of Bakersfield, Calif., nine grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 1018 Sheerer Ave., Waterloo, 50701.

