Rosella (Rosie) Caroline Quass

Rosella (Rosie)





She graduated from Randalia High School and attended UNI’s Teacher College. She taught in Banks Township Country Schools #1 and 3 and grades 3 and 4 at Colwell. On June 15, 1950, she married her high school sweetheart, Louis Wayne Quass. Wayne passed away on April 3, 2009. After her children reached school age, she began working at Wartburg College and retired in 1991.