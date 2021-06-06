Rose Steils
GILBERTVILLE — Rose Steils will be celebrating her 90th birthday with a family lunch and card shower.
Rose was born on June 9, 1931, in Shawnee, Kansas.
Her children will be hosting a family lunch on June 6 at: 810 12th Ave., Gilbertville.
Her family includes: Cindy of Waterloo, Glenn of Gilbertville, Patty of Raymond, Marvin and Laura of Evansdale, Theresa of Waterloo, Mark and Laurie of Des Moines, Ann and Virgil of Evansdale; along with 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Cards can be sent to: PO Box 217, Gilbertville, 50634.