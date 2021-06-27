Rose Sands

WAVERLY-Rose Sands is celebrating her 95th birthday with a card shower.

Rose was born on June 29, 1926, in Strawberry Point.

She later married Bob Sands on December 29, 1946. He later passed away in 2000.

She worked at Wartburg College for 28 years and retired in 2004.

Her family includes: Cathy Connor of Waterloo, Stan (Pennie) Sands of Waterloo, Tom (Linda) Sands of Clarksville, Becky (Bob) Shafer and Steve Sands both of Waverly; there are also five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 1302 3rd Ave. SW, Waverly, 50677.

