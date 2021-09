Rosa Lee Kurtz

CEDAR FALLS-Rosa Lee “Feagins” Kurtz is celebrating her 90th birthday on October 5 with a card shower.

Rosa Lee was born to John and Iris Feagins in Bloomfield on October 5, 1931.

Cards can be sent to: S Main St. #23, Cedar Falls, 50613.

