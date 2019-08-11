{{featured_button_text}}

Ronald Smith

LA PORTE CITY — Ronald P. Smith will celebrate his 80th birthday with a card shower.

He was born Aug. 19, 1939, in Waucoma to Paul and Pauline Smith.

He is a retired Deere pattern maker.

His family includes five children, Lesa, Beth, Michael, Matthew and Nicholas, nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Cards may be sent to 508 Commercial St., Apt. H, La Porte City 50651.

