Ron HeckrothJANESVILLE-Ron Heckroth is celebrating his 81st birthday with a card shower and open house.

Ron was born on July 24, 1940.

His open house will be from 4 to 6 p.m., on July 25, at Antique Acres, 7610 Waverly Road, Cedar Falls. A potluck supper begins at 6 p.m. Meat, drinks, and table service provided. Please bring a dish to share.

Invitations will not be sent. No gifts please.

Cards can be sent to: 2649 Hawthorne Ave., Janesville, 50647.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0