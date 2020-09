× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Roger Dean

HAWKEYE - Roger Dean will be celebrating his 90th birthday with a open house hosted by his family, on September 26, from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Community Hall on 102 E. Main St., Hawkeye.

He worked for the Cedar Falls post office from 1955 to 1989.

Cards can be sent to 102 E. Main St., Community Hall, Hawkeye.

No invitations will be sent.

No gifts are requested.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0