Roberts/50

Mr. and Mrs. Roberts then

CEDAR FALLS — Patrick and Colleen Cowell Roberts are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on May 18 with a party and card shower, hosted by their children.

They were married May 17, 1969, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Patrick retired as an engineering analyst at John Deere, and Colleen retired as a surgical/ER technician and homemaker.

Their family includes children Aaron and Chantal Roberts of Overland Park, Kan., Justin Roberts of Little Rock, Ark., Shanna and Marcus Colburn of New Jersey, Jessica and Scott MacNider of Olathe, Kan., Sam Roberts of Des Moines; and Shannon, Matthew and Joshua Roberts, all deceased. They also have five grandchildren, Mycah (Selena) and Dylan of Little Rock and Tyler, Zachary and Lucas, all of Olathe.

Cards are welcome at 314 Devlin Circle, Cedar Falls 50613.

