 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robert Schmitz Jr.
0 comments
BIRTHDAY

Robert Schmitz Jr.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Robert Schmitz Jr.

Robert Schmitz Jr.

Robert Schmitz Jr.

JANESVILLE—Robert Schmitz Jr. is celebrating his 60th birthday with a card shower.

Robert was born on December 21, 1960, in Waterloo to Robert and Mary Schmitz Sr.

He is married to Leota Schmitz and their family includes three children and eight great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 9703 Sylvan Dr., Janesville, 50647.

In place of a party, we are hoping to shower Robert with cards to help him celebrate his 60th birthday. Please send him a hello and your favorite memory with him.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News