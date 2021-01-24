 Skip to main content
BIRTHDAY

WATERLOO-Robert Cavanaugh is celebrating his 90th birthday with a card shower.

Robert was born to Ed and Dagny Cavanaugh in rural Hudson.

He later married Helen Mennenga until her death in 2017.

He was employed at Rath Packing Co. until their closing, and later retired from Standard Battery.

His family includes: Edward, Robert, Daniel (all deceased), Diana (Doug) Delamore, Cindy Bamford, Wendy (Mark) Jordan, Becky (Gary) Buchholz, ten grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren (one deceased).

Cards can be sent to: 1921 Mulberry St., Waterloo, 50703.

