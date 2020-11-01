Robert “Bob” Wiest

EVANSDALE—Robert “Bob” Wiest celebrated his 80th birthday with a surprise family dinner on October 30.

Robert was born on November 1, 1940 to Herman and Stella Wiest.

He married Patricia Wiest on August 17 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Robert retired in 1992 from John Deere’s Engine Works after being there for 32 years.

His family includes: Greg and Tracie Wiest of Washburn; Gordon and Suzanne of Hiawatha; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Happy 80th birthday, Dad and Grandpa! Thanks for being the greatest! A true Saint born on All Saints Day! We love you very much! We are lucky to have you.

Love, Greg, Sue, and families

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0