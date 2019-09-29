{{featured_button_text}}
Robert “Bob” Thran

NASHUA — Robert “Bob” Thran recently marked his 90th birthday with a small celebration with friends and family.

He was born Sept. 20, 1929, in Readlyn.

Bob retired from teaching at Nashua.

His family includes children Eric and Tony, as well as a grandchild and two great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to him at 102 Dawn Drive, Nashua 50658.

