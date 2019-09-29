Robert “Bob” Thran
NASHUA — Robert “Bob” Thran recently marked his 90th birthday with a small celebration with friends and family.
He was born Sept. 20, 1929, in Readlyn.
Bob retired from teaching at Nashua.
His family includes children Eric and Tony, as well as a grandchild and two great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to him at 102 Dawn Drive, Nashua 50658.
