WAVERLY — Robert “Bob” Maxfield will celebrate his 90th birthday with an open house from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly, lower level board room.
He was born March 30, 1929.
Robert’s family owned Maxfield’s Tavern, Cafe and Lounge in Waverly from 1947-1984. He worked for Carnation and retired from Nestle’s after 30 years.
His family includes children Janet and Sue Lahr of Waverly and Dr. Karen and Bruce Wolf of Swisher, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Bob requests no gifts. If unable to attend, cards may be sent to 203 20th St. NW, Waverly 50677, Karen’s office.
No invitations will be sent.
