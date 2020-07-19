× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert (Bob) Lawson

ROSWELL, N.M.—Robert (Bob) Lawson, or Roswell, N.M. will celebrate his 80th birthday with a card shower.

Bob was born in Waterloo to Guy and Elsie Lawson on July 20, 1940.

He married Wanda Wright on April 27, 1963.

He retired from Northwestern Bell, and he also served in the Air Force in Roswell, N.M.

His family includes, Deborah from New York, Lynnette from Waterloo, David from Ohio, Angel from Roswell, N.M., six grandchildren, and one great grandchild.

Bob currently serves as a chaplain for the Roswell Fire and Police Departments, and both Roswell Hospitals. He is also a trusted Board Member at the Central Church of the Nazarene.

You can send cards to: 2707 N.Park Dr., Roswell, N.M. 88201.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0