Robert "Bob" Gumbert

DYSART-Robert "Bob" Gumbert will be celebrating his 85th birthday with a card shower.

Bob was born on April 17, 1936. He later married Claudette.

He is a retired Tama County Engineer.

His family includes: Bobbie and Rod Dostart, Jenni Kugel, and a grandson, Taylor Kugel.

Cards can be sent to: PO Box 243, Dysart, 52224.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0