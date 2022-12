Congratulations to Rita Schmidt on her upcoming retirement from the Black Hawk County Treasurers Office!

Rita has worked in the Treasurer’s Office for 47 years. She was elected Black Hawk County Treasurer in 2010 and has served three terms.

She officially retires Dec. 30.

Cards may be sent to 124 Thelma St., Hudson IA, 50643.