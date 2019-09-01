Rinnels/45
WATERLOO — Ray and Cheryl Rinnels are celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary.
They were married on Sept. 3, 1974.
Cheryl retired from CUNA Mutual Group, and Ray retired from McDonald Supply.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Their family includes Mike Rinnels of Mason City, Dana and Denicee Becker of Fort Mill, S.C., and Ryan and Kate Rinnels of Colorado Springs, Colo.
Their three grandchildren include Mitchell (Madison) Rinnels of Meridian, Miss., and William and Vivienne Rinnels of Colorado Springs.
Cards are welcome at 1336 Bobbi Lane, Waterloo 50701.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.