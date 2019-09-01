{{featured_button_text}}
Rinnels/45

Mr. and Mrs. Rinnels

Rinnels/45

WATERLOO — Ray and Cheryl Rinnels are celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary.

They were married on Sept. 3, 1974.

Cheryl retired from CUNA Mutual Group, and Ray retired from McDonald Supply.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Their family includes Mike Rinnels of Mason City, Dana and Denicee Becker of Fort Mill, S.C., and Ryan and Kate Rinnels of Colorado Springs, Colo.

Their three grandchildren include Mitchell (Madison) Rinnels of Meridian, Miss., and William and Vivienne Rinnels of Colorado Springs.

Cards are welcome at 1336 Bobbi Lane, Waterloo 50701.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments