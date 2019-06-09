{{featured_button_text}}
Riesberg/50

Mr. and Mrs. Riesberg

Riesberg/50

WATERLOO — Jerry and Verna (Krall) Riesberg are celebrating their 50th wedding with an open house from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Mo’s in Washburn.

They were married June 7, 1969, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waterloo. They are both retired.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Hosting the event will be their children, Melissa and Darren Kite of Jesup and Jeremy and Sarah Riesberg of Evandsale, and four grandchildren, Amanda Downs, Jayden Riesberg, Madison Riesberg and Klair Kite. They also have three great-grandchildren, Brayson and Parker Downs and Paisley Riesberg.

No invitations are being sent.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments