Richard Knock

richard knock.jpg

Richard Knock, seated, is shown with his grandsons Dean Stone and Adam Stone, and great-grandsons Dylan Stone and Gavin Stone. 

CEDAR FALLS -- Richard Knock will celebrate his 90th birthday with a card shower.

Knock was born June 12, 1932, in Parkersburg, the son of Andy and Elizabeth Knock. He married Doris Hampel Knock on Feb. 1, 1952. He served in the U.S. Navy, worked in the FBI and then was a lawyer for 47 years.

There are two children, Roxanne Stone and Leslie Knock. There are two grandchildren, Dean Stone and Adam Stone, and two great-grandchildren, Dylan Stone and Gavin Stone.

Cards may be sent to 2204 Cottage Row Road, Cedar Falls, IA 50613.

