GILBERTVILLE — Happy 90th Birthday, Richard Gleason!

Richard will celebrate his 90th birthday with a family event.

Richard was born on Feb. 20, 1933, and is married to his soulmate Joanne.

He has eight children (one daughter in Heaven), 18 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, with two more on the way.

Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 188, Gilbertville, IA 50634.