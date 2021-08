Richard G. Marvets

TRIPOLI-Richard Marvets is celebrating his 86th birthday with a card shower.

Richard worked 21 years at Mayer Knife Co. in Washburn and 25 years at Gerald Sulky Co. in Waterloo.

He served three years in active and eight years standby in the Army.

His family includes: wife Peggy; Edward (Susan); Susan (Norm) Shinstine; six grandchildren (one deceased); 11 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to: PO Box 189, Tripoli, 50676.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0