Richard "Dick" Miller

Dick Miller

WAVERLY — Richard “Dick” Miller will celebrate his 90th birthday with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Ledges 2, Commons Room, 1501 Third St. SW, Waverly.

A card shower also is planned.

He was born March 2, 1929, in Waverly.

Hosts will be his family, Deb (Brian ) Lindsay, Vicky (Craig) Rewerts, Sue (Tom) Cooley, Dave (Darci) Miller, and his three stepchildren, Linda (Jim) Brown, Mike (Alla) Schilling, Patti (Danny) Short, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

No invitations will be sent, and no gifts are requested. Cards may be sent to Dick at 1501 Third St. SW, Apt. 209, Waverly 50677.

