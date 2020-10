Rex Boatman

SPENCER - Rex Boatman is celebrating his 95th birthday with a family gathering.

Rex was born to Frank and Millie Boatman on October 7, 1925.

He married Phyllis Mohror on May 28, 1950, in Peterson. She preceded him in death on December 3, 2015.

His family includes; Russell Boatman (deceased), Roger Boatman of Northfield, Minn., Donna Boatman of Prescott, Wis.; four grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.

