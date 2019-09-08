{{featured_button_text}}
Mr. and Mrs. Reuter

CEDAR FALLS — Don and Kathy Matthias Reuter of Wichita, Kan., are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner in Wichita on Sept. 20, hosted by their daughters.

A card shower is also planned.

They were married Sept. 20, 1969, in Cedar Falls.

Don retired from United Van Lines after 40 years of employment.

Their family includes four children, Deb and Dan Bigelow of Wichita, Kan., Brenda and Jeff Wendling of Rochelle, Ill., Don J. Reuter and Gary and Patty Reuter, all of Manly. They also have eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to them at 8220 E. Oxford Circle, Apt. 5104, Wichita, KS 67226.

