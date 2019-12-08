Renner/35
JANESVILLE — Debbie and Mark Renner are celebrating their 35th wedding anniversary.
They were married Dec. 8, 1984, at Janesville United Methodist Church.
Mark works for John Deere in Waterloo. Debbie is retired from North Star Community Services after 29 years and now works for Veridian Fiscal Solutions and Waverly-Shell Rock High School.
Their family includes three children, Josh and Jen Renner, Wesley Renner and Dan Renner.
