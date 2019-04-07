Reiter/60
WATERLOO — Donald and Phyllis (Meier) Reiter will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower for friends and extended family.
Donald and Phyllis’ children will celebrate Mass at St. Francis Barclay Catholic Church today, with a family dinner to follow.
They were married April 6, 1959, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville.
They are retired from farming.
Hosting the event will be their children, Mark and Rita Reiter of Sheffield, Mike and Carol Reiter and Sue and Gerald O’Loughlin, all of Jesup, Gertie and Tony Monat of Lansing, Katy and James Sweeney of Jesup and Angie and Jason Auel of Fairbank. They also have 23 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren with two more on the way.
Cards may be sent to 10208 Newell Road, Waterloo 50703.
No gifts are requested.
