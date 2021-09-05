Reiter/60

WATERLOO-Mr. and Mrs. Reiter are celebrating sixty years of marriage with a mass of thanksgiving and a family dinner.

Kenny and Donna Reiter were married on September 4, 1961, at Immaculate Conception Church in Gilbertville.

They have four children: Luanne (Dan) Leslie of Casa Grande, Ariz., Lisa Reiter of Chicago, Ill., Brian (Tina) Reiter of Kailua, Hawaii, and Kristen (Joel) Jasper of Waterloo; they also have seven grandchildren: Savannah and Nathaniel Leslie, Ben, Jay (Ashlee), and Justin Jasper, and Jonathan and Jennifer Reiter.

Kenny is a retired mechanic from John Deere. Donna is a homemaker.

A mass of thanksgiving will be on Saturday, September 4.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0