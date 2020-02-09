Reints/65
0 comments
ANNIVERSARY

Reints/65

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Reints/65

Mr. and Mrs. Reints

Reints/65

PLAINFIELD — Leonard and Darlene Reints will be observing their 65th wedding anniversary Feb. 13.

They were married Feb. 13, 1955, at Immanuel Church of Christ in Clarksville.

Their family includes Susan Fiske of Mobrige, S.D., Jane Halbert of Lake Elmo, Minn., and Terry Reints of Lalle, Ill. Their son Owen passed away in 2006.

They also have six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

If you wish to send a card, their address is 719 Second St., Plainfield 50666.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence Ramsell
Celebrations

Florence Ramsell

Florence Ramsell will be honored on her 100 birthday with a party from 2 to 4 p.m. next Sunday, Feb. 9, at Maples Lanes.

Jacobi/50
Celebrations

Jacobi/50

Richard "Dick" and Lola (Boddicker) Jacobi celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner over the holidays.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News