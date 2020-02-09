Reints/65

PLAINFIELD — Leonard and Darlene Reints will be observing their 65th wedding anniversary Feb. 13.

They were married Feb. 13, 1955, at Immanuel Church of Christ in Clarksville.

Their family includes Susan Fiske of Mobrige, S.D., Jane Halbert of Lake Elmo, Minn., and Terry Reints of Lalle, Ill. Their son Owen passed away in 2006.

They also have six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

If you wish to send a card, their address is 719 Second St., Plainfield 50666.

