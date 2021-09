Reincke/50

WATERLOO-Pauline and Roger Reincke will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house.

Roger Reincke married Pauline Downs on November 14, 1971 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Evansdale.

Roger has retired from Harris Truck Co. Mrs. Reincke has retired from Covenant Medical Center.

Their children are: Bob, Patty, and Chad all from Waterloo.

Their children are hosting an open house for them from 5 to 8 p.m., September 11, at 804 Knoll Ave. in the garage.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0