Reiher-Lee

CEDAR FALLS — Tiffany Reiher and Elijah Lee announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.
Parents of the couple are Brenda Judy and Steve Reiher of Charles City, and Brad and Jennifer Lee of Cedar Falls.
The bride-to-be is a graduate of Charles City High School and also graduated from Colorado State University at Pueblo with a bachelor of science degree in business administration, and from the University of Denver with a master of art in early childhood special education in 2017. She currently works as a licensed developmental interventionist as she completes her PhD as a doctor of philosophy in school child family psychology at the University of Denver.
The groom-to-be, a graduate of Cedar Falls High School, graduated from Colorado State University at Pueblo with a bachelor of science degree in business administration. He is an investment adviser at Great West Financial in Denver, Colorado.
The couple is planning their wedding in Winter Park, Colo., in July.
