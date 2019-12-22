Reiher-Lee
CEDAR FALLS — Tiffany Reiher and Elijah Lee were married July 27, 2019, in Winterpark, Colo.
Jared Poole, cousin of the groom, officiated the outdoor ceremony at The Winterpark Mountain Lodge. A reception, dinner and dance followed at the Lodge.
Parents of the couple are Steve Reiher and Brenda Judy of Charles City, and Brad and Jennifer Lee of Cedar Falls.
Maid of honor was Daniella Cauffiel of Pueblo, Colo., friend of the bride. Bridesmaids were Heather Reiher and Nicole Reiher, both of Charles City, sisters of the bride; Krista Lee of Cedar Falls, sister of the groom; and Heather Simonton of Parker, Colo., and Allie Nafie of Denver, Colo., both cousins of the groom. The bride’s assistant was Grayce Lee of Denver, Colo., sister-in-law of the groom.
Best man was Taylor Brookins of Bayport, Minn., friend of the groom. Groomsmen were James Lee of Denver, Colo., brother of the groom; Cody Reiher of Cedar Rapids, brother of the bride; Danny Rieger of Waterloo, friend of the groom; and Seth Wessels, and Mike Vandeventer, both of Denver, friends of the groom.
Flower girl was Elise Simonton, of Parker, cousin of the groom. Ring bearer was Jackson McDuffee, of Wray, Colo., cousin of the groom.
Seating guests were Tyler Cuvelier and Dacen Dierks, both of Cedar Falls, friends of the groom.
The bride, a graduate of Colorado State University at Pueblo and the University of Denver, is currently a Ph.D. student at DU and is employed as a licensed therapist.
The groom, also a graduate of Colorado State at Pueblo, is a senior investment adviser at Empower Retirement in Denver.
They live in Greenwood Village, Colo.
