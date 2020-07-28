Raymond to flush water mains

RAYMOND — The city will flush water mains, starting Thursday on Lafayette Street and moving east through the entire water distribution system.
Customers living within the area may see water turn a brownish color during and immediately after mains are flushed. The discolored water is safe from bacteria, but customers may want to plan to do laundry a different day. The discoloration is caused by accumulation of minerals on the inside of the water mains. A periodic flushing cleans the mains and helps avoid discolored water problems during normal operation.
