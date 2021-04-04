Ray Robinson

JANESVILLE-Ray Robinson is celebrating his 80th birthday with a card shower.

Ray was born on April 8, 1941, in Plainfield to Birdsie and Hattie Robinson.

He later married Joann Olson on August 24, 1963. She is now deceased.

Ray retired from John Deere after 30 years of service and continues to farm near Fitchford.

His family includes: Barbara of Cedar Falls, Beverly (Brian) Bahlmann of Plainfield, Brenda (deceased), Dustin (Erica) Bahlmann, and Brandon (Kelsie) Bahlmann of Plainfield.

Cards can be sent to: 10111 West Marquis, Janesville, 50647.

