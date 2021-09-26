IN LOVING MEMORY Ray Monk Jr. Sep 26, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Ray Monk Jr. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ray Monk Jr.July 24, 1968-July 17, 2011Never forgotten, Dad. 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Engagements Hinkle-Knapp Aug 29, 2021 Hinckle-Knapp